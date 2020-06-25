New data zooms in on air pollution mapped by Google Street View cars

Google and Aclima, an organization that maps hyperlocal air pollution, announced today that researchers are now able to access a treasure trove of new data that will bolster efforts to both combat climate change and clean up the air. It’s the result of four years of measurements taken by Google Street View vehicles in California outfitted with Aclima sensors.

The dataset offers researchers a close-up look at changes in air quality from block to block. It includes more than 42 million measurements of smog, soot, black carbon, nitrogen oxides, skin tightening and, and methane. The power to zoom in to see differences on one street versus still another is key to identifying where probably the most pollution is coming from and who it affects the most.

“We’re really increasing the pixels on the picture of air quality.”

“We’re really increasing the pixels on the picture of air quality. The technology or the methodology to do that just hadn’t been available,” Aclima co-founder and CEO Davida Herzl tells The Verge.

Her company developed smaller monitors that can be paired with a fleet of vehicles to produce what she calls a “roving sensor network.” Google’s Street View cars, which snap photos for its maps, started taking air quality measurements in 2015. The vehicles, built with Aclima sensors, need to drive repeatedly down the same city streets for the sensors to detect what the baseline pollution level reaches a given location.

Scientists and policymakers typically look at air quality and greenhouse gas emissions at a city or even country-wide scale. Equipment traditionally used to monitor pollution has been high priced, stationary, and frequently limited to only one sensor covering a large area. That misses what’s going on at a granular level, which could lead to environmental and health disparities.

“It really matters where you live.”

“On just one city block on one end, you may have one degree of pollution, and on another end, you could have levels of pollution that are eight times higher. Those hotspots can be persistent for years,” Herzl says. “It really matters where you live.”

Studies have shown that folks who live in areas with high poverty or even a long history of residential segregation may live with air pollution — and the negative health effects that choose it. Governments need to comprehend where those pollution hotspots are in order to shape an equitable response, Herzl says. Some of the data collected by Aclima and Google was used in a 2018 study that examined the link between street-level air quality and heart disease in Oakland, California. That study found that elderly residents confronted with more air pollution from traffic faced a higher danger of cardiovascular dilemmas, and that risk varied from street to street.

More data brings environmental injustices to light, according to Herzl. “If we don’t have the data, we don’t see it, it’s literally invisible,” she says.

Researchers can apply to access the newly released dataset at no cost. Google and Aclima want to expand their data collection worldwide, beginning with a fleet of 50 new cars to be deployed in 2010.