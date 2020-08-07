New Darwin Triple Crown format ensures winner

Traditionally, a driver is declared the winner of the Darwin Triple Crown if he’s able to achieve the triple feat of scoring pole position in the Top Ten Shootout and claiming victories in both races over the weekend.

Scott McLaughlin is the only driver to have won the Darwin Triple Crown trophy during its 21-year history, having swept last year’s event in his DJR Team Penske-run Ford Mustang.

However, thanks to the new sprint race format and new mixed compound tyre rules, Supercars will no longer use race wins or pole positions to determine the winner of the Darwin Triple Crown. Instead, the award will go to the driver who scores most points across the three 38-lap races over the weekend.

The new rule – which rewards consistency across both tyre compounds – means there will definitely be a Triple Crown winner this year.

“It’s nearly Supercars time and the excitement is building,” Tim Watsford, CEO of NT Major Events Company, said.

“This year has been like no other, and this year’s event will be like no other, with a revised format for the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown.

“There will also be a new formula for calculating the winner, which means someone will definitely lift the trophy this year. The chance to see this does not happen very often – it has only happened once before, so…