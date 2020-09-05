New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ host Tyra Banks on replacing Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews: ‘It’s a challenge’

“I think the challenge is stepping into shoes,” Banks told Us Weekly. “I mean, you know, Tom Bergeron and Erin, they lead the show, this is one of the top-rated shows in the world. So [I’m] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that. I feel confident about that, but of course, it’s a challenge, but I don’t back away from challenges.”

Banks has actually been standing face to face with those obstacles her whole profession beginning with her days as a teenager design and her subsequent venture into ending up being a supermodel while shepherding in her own design of showcasing herself qwdown a catwalk as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

In 1997, Banks was called “Supermodel of the Year” by VH1 and in the exact same year ended up being the initially Black females to grace the cover of the desirable Victoria’s Secret brochure.

“I love when something wrong happens because the world can see the imperfection,” the multiple-time author and “ModelLand” attraction and businesswoman stated. “I always say ‘Show the mishaps and the malfunctions and the mistakes.’”

