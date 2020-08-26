New crypto analytics app promises to make trading more mature

A new cloud-based platform called altFins is releasing a crypto analytics app that will allow investors and active crypto traders to screen, analyze, and trade altcoins across a multitude of exchanges.

According to data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, daily demand for Bitcoin is higher today than anytime since 2017. Traditional and blockchain-focused venture capital investors, such as Valar Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Union Square Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Morgan Creek, ConsenSys, Polychain Capital, and Galaxy Digital have been investing millions of dollars to upgrade crypto infrastructure during the last 12 months.

Grayscale Investments, the institutional cryptocurrency recorded its largest quarterly inflow of $906 million in Q2 of 2020 compared with the first quarter of this year.

Acuiti and CME Group’s recent joint survey suggested that 97% traditional trading firms who decided not trade crypto currency will revisit the idea again by 2022.

altFINS also closed more than $1 million in seed financing in July of this year. They stated that they will use the funds to develop pre-trade and post-trade analytics for crypto investors. Richard Fetyko, the CEO and Founder of altFINS, stated:

“Crypto traders can now easily find trading ideas, screen over 1,000 coins and 4,000 pairs to find major trends and chart patterns, and monitor their portfolios and performance across multiple exchanges.”

As Cointelegraph reported previously, the maturity of the crypto derivatives market is playing an important role in attracting more institutional investors.