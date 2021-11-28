New COVID-19 variant ‘a reason for concern in South Africa:’ Epidemiologist
New COVID-19 variant ‘a reason for concern in South Africa:’ Epidemiologist

South African scientists have detected a new COVID-19 variant in small numbers and have requested an urgent sitting of a World Health Organization (WHO) working group on virus evolution to discuss. Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Epidemiologist Tulio De Oliveira are seen spoken here on November 25.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR