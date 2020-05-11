New Covid-19 cases registered in Artsakh – Panorama

Four individuals have examined optimistic for coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Artsakh Republic, the nation’s Ministry of Health reported, including general 41 checks have been carried out on Saturday.

The new cases come from the circle of contacts of the affected person confirmed on May 7 in Nor Verinshen. Two of the sufferers have been remoted in one of many accommodations in Shushi, whereas the opposite tow the place self-remoted in Nor Brajur neighborhood.

To remind, restrictions on free motion have been imposed on May 7 of Nor Vernishen neighborhood and Chapni village of Knaravan neighborhood,

To date, 14 coronavirus cases have been reported in Artsakh, eight of which have recovered.