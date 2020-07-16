New Couple Alert?! Vinny Guadagnino Spotted Out With Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago 

We didn’t see this pairing coming — but we should know by now that anything goes in the year 2020, right?

Vinny Guadagnino is reality TV royalty at this point, an icon in his own right for being part of the OG cast of Jersey Shore (and its various spin-offs). Francesca Farago, on the other hand, is a newcomer to the scene who made waves as one-half of the most talked-about couple on Netflix’s quarantine binge Too Hot To Handle. Yet somehow, some way, the fates have seemingly brought this unlikely pair together — and now they’re sparking relationship rumors!

Farago recently moved to Los Angeles amidst a dramatic he-said she-said breakup with co-star Harry Jowsey. But over the weekend, DailyMail.com captured some photos of the 26-year-old out with Guadagnino in NYC, and the pair were looking very comfortable together.

We have to interrupt the romance update to mention that neither of the reality stars were wearing masks for this little restaurant outing. And we don’t know how long the Canadian was in New York, but it seems likely she ignored the quarantine orders for those traveling from California to NY… especially considering DailyMail.com has pics of her out and about in West Hollywood less than a week later, ALSO without a mask. C’mon, people! It’s not that hard!

Ahem… anyways…

Putting aside any dangerous disregard for coronavirus protocols, the apparent date night followed weeks of Instagram flirtation between the two. On the 4th of July, the “Keto Guido” posted a picture of himself with the caption:

“when you finish a show on Netflix.”

When Francesca commented “what show,” the 32-year-old teasingly replied, “Disney’s Too Hot To Handle.”

Over on Farago’s page, Vinny attempted a corny pick-up line on one of the brunette beauty’s photos, commenting:

“Is that a mirror in your vicinity? Because I can see myself in it … like in the vicinity .. Of you … like, wait .. f**k.”

The Netflix star spoke about her budding relationship with Guadagnino on Amanda Hirsch’s podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. She explained:

“Snooki started following me and she was commenting on my photos and I messaged her and was like ‘Can we be friends?’ and she was like ‘Yeah, I actually have a friend of mine who thinks you’re cute.’ So that started the conversation between him and I. … He’s like me in guy form, it’s weird. He’s just this hilarious and very chill person [and] he’s pretty cute so. It’s just nice to have people around me who seem very genuine and really nice.”

However, she also said she and Vinny were “just friends” and “talking casually.” Umm… personally, we wouldn’t risk traveling across country from one of the most coronavirus-ravaged counties in the world to go out to eat with someone who was “just a friend,” but that’s just us! What do U think, Perezcious readers??? Are Vinny and Francesca the new reality power couple? Or is this a flash in the pan? Sound OFF with your take in the comments (below)…