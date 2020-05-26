New coronavirus vaccine goes into human trials in Australia

As universities and corporations all over the world race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, an experimental candidate developed by a US biotechnology agency has been injected into 131 human volunteers in Australia.

It comes as the worldwide dying toll from Covid-19 reaches roughly 350,000, with some 5.5m confirmed instances worldwide.

The vaccine, created by Maryland firm Novavax, has been formulated utilizing another technique from the others being developed all over the world. That the a number of vaccines transferring into human trials have been constructed utilizing quite a few completely different applied sciences is considered a constructive signal, elevating the likelihood that certainly one of them might succeed.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Most of the vaccines presently on the experimental stage are designed to coach the immune system to recognise the “spike” protein that studs the coronavirus’ outer floor, priming the physique to react as if it have been uncovered to the true virus.

This may be carried out utilizing numerous strategies. Some candidate vaccines are made utilizing simply the genetic code for that protein, whereas others use a innocent virus to ship the protein-producing data; others are made with useless entire virus, a extra old style technique.

Read extra

But Novavax’s candidate is what’s referred to as a recombinant vaccine, one other kind altogether. It makes use of genetic engineering to develop innocent copies of the coronavirus spike protein in big vats of insect cells. Scientists then extracted the protein, purified it, and packaged it into virus-sized nanoparticles.

It’s the identical course of that Novavax used to create a nanoparticle flu vaccine that lately handed late-stage testing.

Other vaccine developments and research are underway in numerous international locations. Among them is a vaccine developed at Oxford University, generally known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 or “Chaddox One”.





Human trials are set to proceed to their second and third phases — however with coronavirus an infection charges in the UK falling sharply, Oxford scientist Adrian Hill has warned that there is probably not sufficient folks in the UK to catch the virus for a conclusive trial to be performed.

With Associated Press