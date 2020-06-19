New coronavirus outbreak is reported at third UK meat-processing plant

A third UK meat factory has reported a coronavirus outbreak and it has been forced to turn off – as experts warn that chilled environments are ideal for the herpes virus to thrive.

Mobile testing tents have been setup outside Kober Ltd near Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, which supplies supermarket giant Asda with bacon rashers and joints, after nearly 100 workers fell ill.

It follows outbreaks at two food processing plants in Wales, with 58 cases confirmed at the 2 Sisters chicken factory in Llangefni on Anglesey, and another 38 at Rowan Foods, which makes produce for supermarkets across the UK.

There have been similar outbreaks in meat processing plants in Germany and the US in recent weeks. The reason is the herpes virus thrives in the cold, damp conditions and social distancing measures are much harder to implement in factory-style settings.

It is unknown how many staff at Kober tested positive for Covid-19 or if there have been any hospitalisations or deaths consequently.

A spokesperson for Asda and Kober said: ‘As soon as we became aware that some colleagues at our Kober site may have Covid-19, we responded swiftly and worked collaboratively with the neighborhood authority and Public Health England to check all colleagues.

Why meat factories are getting to be a hotbed for coronavirus outbreaks The virus thrives in cold, damp and indoor environments, specially on cool surfaces. The insufficient a breeze or ultraviolet light from sunlight means the moisture remains and can not be killed off inside food processing plants. Furthermore, social distancing is specially difficult in workplaces with a busy production line meaning the herpes virus is prone to spread quicker. Loud machinery also forces visitors to raise their voices and researchers say situations where people have to shout bring about an increased danger of projecting the herpes virus to the others. It’s not just in the UK where a trend has been seen, either, after hundreds tested positive in a Berlin slaughterhouse, while a wet market in Wuhan is considered to have been at the heart of a huge number of infections in the beginning in the crisis.

‘We have existing strict safety measures set up on your website, however as a precautionary measure we have voluntarily closed the site to protect colleagues and prevent any more transmission.

‘Colleagues who need to self-isolate will receive full pay and we aim to reopen the facility early in a few days. We’re grateful to the Kirklees Council and Public Health England for their support through this technique.’

The local outbreak was confirmed last night by Matt Hancock, after public health chiefs said they certainly were in the dark over ‘local lockdown’ policies.

The Health Secretary said: ‘The system is already up and running. In fact, I chaired a gathering this morning of our local action committee, which is the formal process whereby we make these decisions, working with local leaders, for example, in Kirklees.

‘And the local director of public health and the council are heavily mixed up in response.’

However, Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin criticised how a news was revealed as ‘thoughtless, sloppy and unhelpful’.

She added: ‘No one in Kirklees ought to be concerned. Having spoken to the council they’ve acted very swiftly, I’m pleased with them but I’m really frustrated Matt Hancock took it on himself to announce it like that.’

Director of public health at Kirklees Council, Rachel Spencer-Henshall, said: ‘We were made alert to a number of positive cases of COVID-19 at a workplace in Kirklees.

‘We have been providing support and advice to both the management and employees in order to minimise any further transmission.’

News of the outbreak comes two months following a Twitter user shared a photograph of workers at the plant within a shift change, which showed groups congregating near parked cars coming across less than two metres apart.

Elsewhere, there are fresh fears in Leicester after it emerged around one fourth of its confirmed cases were reported in the last fourteen days.

A further 38 cases have been found at Rowan Foods, helping to make produce for supermarkets throughout the UK

A security guard at Kober meat processing plant in Cleckheaton, that’s been confirmed because the location of a localised coronavirus outbreak, in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire

Yesterday it emerged that the two Sisters Food Group, whose factory supplies meat to KFC and M&S has turn off for two weeks after staff tested positive.

The company announced it was ‘doing the right thing’ and would cease focus on site for 14 days with immediate effect.

Public Health Wales confirmed that 58 cases of Covid-19 have already been identified at the factory in Llangefni, North Wales.

Earlier this week unions said they were alert to 13 cases among staff at the factory, with 110 people self-isolating as a precaution, while council chiefs said efforts to tackle the cluster were being treated as important.

In a statement, the firm said: ‘The health, safety and wellbeing of our colleagues is ultimately the point that matters most at our business. We are a responsible company with people at its core. Without our people we’re nothing.

‘Therefore in light of the current Covid-19 cases at our Llangefni site, we’ve decided to just take the necessary action to obviously demonstrate how seriously we take this matter by doing the right thing.

‘Doing the right thing means from today we shall temporarily suspend production at our Llangefni site with immediate effect for an interval of 14 days.

‘We won’t tolerate any unnecessary risks – however small – for our existing loyal workforce at the facility.

‘We been employed by in close collaboration previously week with Public Health Wales, Anglesey Council, the Health & Safety Executive, the FSA (Food Standards Agency) and the Unite union who’ve all offered great advice, scientific knowledge and support, and we thank them for their help and guidance which has informed this decision.

‘Our sole focus now is to ensure we support all our colleagues through this time around and look forward to operating safely and securely in 14 days’ time.’

The company said the initial reported positive case at the plant was on May 28 and a full ‘safe ways of working’ action plan had been set up since early March.

Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth posted on Twitter: ‘Spoken with 2 Sisters management this morning – decision taken late yesterday evening to suspend operations at the chicken processing plant in Llangefni following significant Covid-19 outbreak.

‘It’s the correct decision to safeguard staff and the general public.’

On whether staff have been told to self-isolate, he added: ‘I believe has to eventually halt this outbreak.

‘The contact tracing team on Anglesey Council will undoubtedly be making it important to break chains of transmission, and I’ll be seeking updates on that.’

Dr Christopher Johnson, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said: ‘Public Health Wales can make sure employees and contractors of the 2 Sisters poultry processing plant in Llangefni have already been notified that they’re Coronavirus contacts, and we’re asking them to self-isolate for 14 days to greatly help protect citizenry health.

‘We are working in close collaboration with the employer, Anglesey and Gwynedd Councils, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and other partners, and our priority is to bring this outbreak to a swift conclusion.’

He added: ‘We would remind all members of the public they have a vital role in avoiding the spread of Coronavirus, to hold Wales safe.

‘They can do this by always observing social distancing instructions – that’s staying two metres far from others – washing hands regularly, and working from home when they can.

‘If they truly are meeting members of one other household, as permitted by the guidelines, they need to stay outdoors and stay local.’

Production at the factory, where 560 people are employed, will be utilized in other company locations until July 2.

2 Sisters Food Group is one of the largest food producers in the UK, with brands including Fox’s Biscuits and Holland’s Pies, and customers such as for instance supermarkets, KFC and Marks & Spencer.

The Llangefni site does not supply retail or branded food service clients, said the organization.

Kober is the next Yorkshire meat factory to ensure a coronavirus outbreak.

Cranswick Convenience Foods in Wombwell, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, which also processes bacon, had nine confirmed cases in the spring.

Three workers died and all but two were hospitalised.