New coronavirus hotspot emerges in Artsakh – Panorama

Artsakh has reported one new coronavirus infection in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 119 on Wednesday, July 1.

The infected person is from the town of Shushi, that has emerged as a new coronavirus hotspot, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

A group of the case contacts have already been isolated. Further contact tracing is underway, the foundation said.

14 more patients have recovered from the condition with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 101.

Some 58 citizens are isolated in Artsakh.

As many as 1,961 tests have now been performed considering that the disease outbreak, the ministry said.