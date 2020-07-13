New Coronavirus Flairs Down To Protests And Closeness To Mexican Border

Dr Scott Atlas argued that the new flair ups in coronavirus are down to the recent protests along with proximity to the Mexican border.

Atlas: “That’s Sort Of Some Sloppy Thinking”

Dr Scott Atlas, from Stanford University’s Hoover Institute, spoke on Fox News on Saturday about the recent coronavirus flair ups. Atlas pointed out the “exploding cases” of the virus are seen in the border counties.

“When you look in the southern counties of California, Arizona and the bordering counties of Texas – with the Mexico border – these are where most of these cases are really exploding,” Atlas said. “And then you look at the Mexico map and in Mexico, that’s where their cases are. Their cases are in the northern border zone states. And it turns out the timeline here correlates much more to the Mexico timeline of increasing cases than anything else,” he continued.

Atlas argued that the narrative that re-opening policies were causing the recent spikes just weren’t true.

“When you really look closely at these so-called re-opening policies, whether it’s in Georgia or Florida or Texas, you know, we didn’t really see a big correlation of cases and hospitalizations from that. That’s really not true. That’s sort of some sloppy thinking, I think, again. We really have to look closely at why these things are happening,” he said.

“By the way, California didn’t really reopen. Yet they have cases coming up,” Atlas noted. “Why is that? I mean, that’s because these cases don’t really correlate to that. They correlate mainly to two things – the big thousands and thousands of people with protesting, sharing megaphones, screaming. That’s a setup to spread cases. And also when you look at the analyses of the border counties, there’s a tremendous amount of cases coming over the border and exchanging with families in the northern Mexico states.”

RELATED: Renowned Doctor Reveals Why Coronavirus Reporting Has Been Full Of Lies – Explains True Cause Of COVID Spike

The Left Don’t Want To Stop The Virus

I think this is really spot on again from Dr. Atlas on the coronavirus. The left had claimed for months that re-opening the economy will kill people, yet they still want people flooding over the border, and antifa and Black Lives Matter mass protests on the streets! They don’t want to stop the outbreak of this illness – they just want to ruin the economy and society of this country.