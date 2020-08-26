New Concorde “the biggest transition F1 has ever seen”

F1 revealed last Wednesday that the whole grid had actually fulfilled the early-sign due date for the new Concorde Agreement, dedicating to the modified business terms that will last from 2021 to 2025.

Mercedes had actually remained in a stand-off with F1 over the new Concorde Agreement, feeling its contribution to the sport and current success had actually not been shown through settlements.

But Mercedes group principal Wolff stated at the Spanish Grand Prix that the group had actually moved into a position where it was prepared to put pen to paper on the new terms, suggesting it might fulfill the early-sign due date.

Wolff stated ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix that it was not a surprise to see all 10 groups register, however he nonetheless felt happy to see talks make clear the line.

Wolff likewise forecasted that the new contract would bring a few of the most large modifications in F1’s history.

“We have always said that we wanted to stay in F1, so the agreement wasn’t necessarily all that surprising,” Wolff stated. “But we’re happy that we could bring the negotiations to a positive conclusion.

“We are devoted to our sport and we’re eagerly anticipating the upcoming years which will see the biggest transition F1 has ever seen.

“This will reward agile, open-minded teams who can adapt successfully to the demands of the new rules.”

Under the new Concorde …