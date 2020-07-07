New co-parenting trend sees singles having children with strangers

According to the news headlines outlet, many people interested in co-parenting are already in relationships but with somebody who doesn’t wish to have kids. Others are simply singles who do not want to wait to start a family group.

Yelena Pronoza told the New York Post that she became thinking about co-parenting after splitting from her husband four years back. While she’s got an 18-year-old daughter, she wanted still another kid, and he didn’t. After the connection ended, she says she started searching for help on the web.

“I was thinking, ‘How long will it take me to create a new relationship that will bring a child?’ It could take a year, or it could take 10 years,” she told the Post. “That’s when I discovered co-parenting.”

One of some great benefits of co-parenting in contrast to using a sperm donor, according to its proponents, is that the child’s mom and dad are still in the kid’s life. They just aren’t romantic with each other.

Ivan Fatovic founded a website called Modamily, where people thinking about co-parenting can connect (similar to a dating website). According to him, the website has amassed over 30,000 users as it was launched in 2011. He claims the trend is gaining momentum.

“There’s a seismic shift in how people form families because people in their 20s and 30s are focused on their careers and putting off marriage and having kids,” Fatovic told the New York Post. “And that naturally leads to ticking on the biological clock.”