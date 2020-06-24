New CHOP Starts In Atlanta Wendy’s

Given actions in Seattle now in Atlanta, the Left now embraces border get a handle on and the Second Amendment.

On Tuesday night, the area round the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot by police was made into an armed no-police border zone. One mini-secessionist said, “It’s my legal right to bear arms. And at no point will I allow my right to be disturbed.”

It is unlikely the person realizes he’s in agreement with President Donald Trump, the GOP, or conservatives in general on border get a handle on and gun rights.

“Sad situation someone today and yesterday at Wendy’s that is blocked off by armed young men with long guns and pistols,” said City Council President Felicia Moore. “All businesses surrounded are boarded. The tension is in the air and emotions are raw. Police are not in sight. Is this Atlanta? No! We must rise up!”

Sad situation some body today and yesterday at Wendy’s that’s blocked off by armed young men with long guns and pistols. All companies surrounding are boarded. The tension is in the air and emotions are raw. Police are not coming soon. Is this Atlanta? No! We must rise up! pic.twitter.com/At86bIAQYL — Felicia Moore (@FeliciaAMoore) June 21, 2020

Much like it were only available in Seattle fourteen days ago, at the very least three men brandishing long guns were seen Tuesday night nearby the Wendy’s in Atlanta. The action by armed thugs was started over the week-end.

“The police aren’t allowed here because they’re not here to protect us,” a man with a 12-gauge shotgun said.

A fast food burger joint might seem like a strange place to begin an insurrection, and given the region is quite small it is an open question what guarding a Wendy’s will bring for their “activism.” Also, if police are not allowed in the area, then how could be the investigation likely to continue to the shooting of Rayshard Brooks?

“My husband literally just missed getting caught in the crossfire when he was on his way home,” area resident Kimberlee Jones told the press, adding, “People have been shot and have been hurt.”

“It’s scary to have someone come after you like that. We were just trying to get on the interstate. I was hit in the arms and the face and legs with the boulder,” said an area man and woman who have been assaulted by way of a mob because they were passing by the restaurant within their car.

Rioters stopped the car by blocking the street and then proceeded to damage the auto with various street-side implements.

The Atlanta Police Department told media in a statement early Wednesday, “APD is monitoring the situation and plans to coordinate with community leaders and the Wendy’s property owner to address security issues and help preserve peace for this community as soon as possible.”

Which translated means: “We plan to do absolutely nothing and let them take over anything they please.”

In related news, Lance LoRusso, attorney for accused police Officer Garrett Rolfe in the Brooks shooting, said when his client fired his weapon, Brooks had not been “running away.”

He said Brooks “turned and offered extreme violence toward a uniformed law enforcement officer. If that he was able to deploy the stun gun, it could incapacitate Officer [Garrett] Rolfe through his body armor, and when this occurs, if that he decided to disarm another officer, he would maintain possession of a firearm.”

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on June 24, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

