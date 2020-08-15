New CDC guidance says Covid-19 rates in children ‘steadily increasing’

Health professionals state children comprise more than 7% of all coronavirus cases in the United States– while making up about 22% of the nation’s population– and the number and rate of kid cases have actually been “steadily increasing” from March toJuly
The data was posted alongside updated guidance from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for pediatricians that likewise includes what is learnt about the infectionin children
“Recent evidence suggests that children likely have the same or higher viral loads in their nasopharynx compared with adults and that children can spread the virus effectively in households and camp settings,” the guidance states.
Transmission of the infection to and amongst children might have been lowered in spring and early summer season due to mitigation procedures like stay-at-home orders and school closures, theCDC says
But now, schools and universities across the country are reopening and …