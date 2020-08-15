New CDC guidance says Covid-19 rates in children ‘steadily increasing’

Health professionals state children comprise more than 7% of all coronavirus cases in the United States– while making up about 22% of the nation’s population– and the number and rate of kid cases have actually been “steadily increasing” from March toJuly











© Robyn Beck/ AFP/Getty Images

East College Prep High School senior Jocelyn Hernandez follows a remote Advanced Placement (AP) Calculus class while sitting in a neighborhood garden near her house, August 14, 2020 in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles,California – Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic all Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) schools will be closed and trainees will go back to class through remote knowing when the 2020-21 academic year begins on August 18, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck/ AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP through Getty Images).





The data was posted alongside updated guidance from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for pediatricians that likewise includes what is learnt about the infectionin children

“Recent evidence suggests that children likely have the same or higher viral loads in their nasopharynx compared with adults and that children can spread the virus effectively in households and camp settings,” the guidance states.

Transmission of the infection to and amongst children might have been lowered in spring and early summer season due to mitigation procedures like stay-at-home orders and school closures, theCDC says

But now, schools and universities across the country are reopening and …