New CDC coronavirus guidelines advise caution with travel

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks at a press conference at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on June 11. Spenser Heaps/Deseret News/Pool/AP

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has paused the lifting of restrictions following spikes in Covid-19 cases over the past a couple of weeks.

The governor said during a news conference Thursday that the increase in cases is “giving them pause.”

The state will stay in the “yellow” phase of reopening with the exception of one county, Brooke Scheffler, public information officer for Herbert, told CNN in a text Friday.

She also confirmed that Salt Lake City will remain in the “orange” phase, which is below yellow.

“What should we in reality do as a reaction to this spiking of disease? For the absolute most part, I believe the answer is that we will pause and really typically maintain yellow guidance generally in most of hawaii,” Herbert said Thursday.

Utah’s state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said in the news headlines conference there clearly was a “great spike in the growth rate of cases” after Memorial Day.

Here would be the numbers, based on Dunn:

Daily state cases have been in the 200 to 300 range since Memorial Day.

In the weeks before Memorial Day, the % of positive tests was hovering “around 4 to 4 ½ %.”

In the 2 weeks since Memorial Day, they have seen the trend increase to 7% for a weekly average and 10% % positive going back week.

“There are some parts of the state that are being hit harder than others, and there’s localized outbreaks and hotspots, but by and large, we are seeing this increase in cases throughout the state,” Dunn said.

The governor said he “doesn’t want to take a step forward and then take a step backward.”

Under yellow guidance, you will find no economic activities which are categorically prohibited, Herbert explained.

“We’ve not gone down the road as many other states have done of identifying essential or nonessential businesses and services,” he said. “We’ve had minimal restrictions for in house dining, public schools closing, which are not insignificant in its impact, but we have been listed as the fourth least restrictive state in America and addressing this pandemic, we’ve not closed down the economy.”

Other states and cities — like Oregon and Nashville, Tennessee — have also announced delays in reopening plans due to elevated cases.