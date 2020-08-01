New candidate named to serve as judge in Armenia’s high court – Armenian News

The General Assembly of Judges has named a new candidate for the Constitutional Court.

Yervand Khundkaryan’s candidateship was authorized at a closed- door session late onFriday Out of the 236 judges going to the conference, 180 voted in his favor.

Khundkaryan presently serves as a judge at the Court ofCassation His opposition was Arman Kurekhyan from the General Jurisdiction Court of Tavush.

Khundkaryan candidateship is now pending approval by the National Assembly.

Three positions stayed uninhabited at the Constitutional Court after the passage by the parliament of the questionable expense mandating the early retirment by 3 judges.

The cabinet had earlier proposed its own candidate, Vahram Atanesyan, who holds the PhD Candidate’s degree in Legal Sciences.