New Canadian Finance Minister Freeland earned spurs in trade talks By Reuters

By Julie Gordon

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Chrystia Freeland, a previous reporter who was Canada’s lead mediator for a new North American trade offer, was called the nation’s very first woman finance minister on Tuesday after the abrupt resignation of her predecessor, as the federal government moved focus to the long-lasting financial healing from the coronavirus pandemic.

Freeland, 52, who is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s deputy and extensively viewed as his most likely follower for management of the Liberal Party, was designated after Bill Morneau stepped down as finance minister on Monday amidst friction with the prime minister over costs policies.

Prior to being designated deputy prime minister and minister of intergovernmental affairs in 2019, Freeland was Canada’s foreign minister and minister for globaltrade In that function, she renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement, now called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

While popular with company and trade groups, Freeland does not have the standard business background of a lot of her predecessors in the finance portfolio, which might be deemed a danger for markets as Canada comes to grips with a.