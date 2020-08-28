New CA Coronavirus Guidelines Allow Some Movie Theaters To Reopen – Deadline

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom stated he would launch customized resuming guidelines for counties in the state of California.

On Friday, he made great on that pledge, exposing a new structure with 4 tiers with colors connected to them to show intensity.

The guv explained the new structure as “simple, stringent and slow.”

Case rates and test positivity rates will be the metrics that will figure out motion within the tiers which, in regards to intensity run from purple to red to orange to yellow. See chart listed below.

NEW: California is introducing a Blueprint for a Safer Economy. It’s simple. Your county will be appointed a color based upon:

— Case rate

NEW: California is introducing a Blueprint for a Safer Economy. It's simple. Your county will be appointed a color based upon:

— Case rate

— Positivity rate Your color figures out how organisations can run in your county.

Those color-coded tiers now figure out whether cinema in the state might open or need to remain closed. Eighty- 7 percent of the state’s population presently resides in purple-coded counties.

San Diego and San Francisco both are ranked “Substantial risk,” which implies that they can open indoor theaters with these adjustments: 25% capability or 100 individuals, whichever is less.

