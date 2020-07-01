New Book Says Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s MASSIVE Spending Habits Freaked Out The Royal Family!

So many old whispers from within the Palace walls being given new life because of all these new tell-alls!

The latest book to drop all of the Royal morsels is Royals At War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House of Windsor, where investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett try to get at the truth of 1 of the most speculated-on feuds in recent history.

So far we’ve learned — if the authors’ research is to be believed — Prince Harry didn’t know Meghan Markle was going to make their Royal baby announcement at Princess Eugenie‘s wedding, stealing the bride’s thunder and upsetting lots of family members.

We’ve also read that Kate Middleton was just as cautious in her advice to Harry about Meghan as we’ve heard Prince William was, which may go towards explaining why repairing the rift between the houses was so hard. But yet another factor also fueled the feud, per excerpts from DailyMail.com.

See, we saw a written report in 2019 that Meghan had “massively extravagant” spending habits, something we frankly didn’t think a lot of. A lot of the Hollywood celebs we love are extremely big spenders. But in the Royal family, this kind of spending is considered surprisingly gauche. Howard and Tillett claim:

“The fact that Meghan splashed so much cash rang alarm bells with the traditionally conservative Queen Elizabeth.”

Wait, but doesn’t Her Majesty live in a palace with a significantly obscenely extravagant lifestyle? Well, apparently maybe not. They explain:

“Growing up in the war left the monarch with a built-in sense of frugality and economy, despite being one of the richest women in the world.”

So simply how much exactly was Meghan spending? Well, in accordance with a widely sourced report from fashion blog UFO (Unidentified Fashion Object) No More, Meghan outspent every other Royal on clothes in 2018, and your competitors was not even CLOSE.

They pegged her outfits at costing a total of $508,258 in US dollars — and that doesn’t even include her custom Givenchy wedding dress! Kate Middleton’s wardrobe spending that year was just $85,097 — still a lot, but nowhere close to the half mil the Suits star reportedly shelled out. Throughout her pregnancy, Meghan is estimated to own spent an astonishing $592K on maternity clothes — which she might never even get to wear again!

And Royals At War claims Harry began spending more as well, once he and Meghan moved into Frogmore (which, we’ll remind, reportedly cost UK taxpayers some $2.9 mil to renovate). Harry supposedly spent over $7,200 on acupuncture over a few months and $40K on a three-day “babymoon” at a luxury spa called Heckfield Place.

The increased spending was a large red flag to all of those other fam, per Howard and Tillett, who write:

“Harry’s [spending] transformation is unmasked as one of the fundamental factors behind the deep fissure that opened between him and his brother, Prince William.”

It all appears like a lot of money without a doubt — but did they really think he’d changed that much as a person because of little treat yo’ self behavior? What do YOU think about these claims, Perezcious readers??

