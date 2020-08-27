New book from first lady’s former confidant gives behind-the-scenes look at tensions between Melania and Ivanka Trump

allegedly, Melania took to block Ivanka from appearing in photos of President Donald Trump’s swearing in at the inauguration, according to an excerpt published Thursday in In her forthcoming book , “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” Wolkoff details the painstaking efforts she and,allegedly, Melania took to block Ivanka from appearing in photos of President Donald Trump’s swearing in at the inauguration, according to an excerpt published Thursday in New York Magazine

Wolkoff wrote, “We were all exhausted and stressed out. Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty. Melania was in on this mission. But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn’t have made herself the center of attention in her father’s inauguration.”

Wolkoff, a former director of special events for Vogue magazine who oversaw events like the Met Gala and helped organize events around Trump’s inauguration, has known Melania for more than a decade. She was Melania’s first hire in the East Wing and worked unpaid as a special government employee. But it proved to be a brief stint. As investigations into inaugural activities progressed, the eye-popping sum Wolkoff’s firm was paid — nearly $26 million — caused a rift with the Trump family.

The excerpt from Wolkoff’s new book details the bad blood between Melania and Ivanka — whom Melania, according to Wolkoff, has referred to as “Princess.” An administration official took aim at Wolkoff’s character, saying her behavior was…

