New book 'Amazon Unbound' gives and unfiltered look at Amazon and billionaire Jeff Bezos
New book 'Amazon Unbound' gives and unfiltered look at Amazon and billionaire Jeff Bezos

Brad Stone, ‘Amazon Unbound’ Author & Bloomberg Senior Executive Editor joins the Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman and Aikiko Fujita Livel to discuss Jeff Bezos and the Amazon empire.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR