New Body Cam Footage Shows Different View of George Floyd Arrest

Police launched new footage of George Floyd‘s arrest — physique cam from an officer on the scene — however it’s puzzling why they launched it, as a result of it creates extra questions than solutions.

The video is from the point-of-view of the Minneapolis Park Police officer who pulled up whereas Floyd was already detained by Minneapolis PD cops. It reveals the Park officer arriving to help, however the video is closely redacted. Much of the audio is muted, and no suspects’ faces are proven, together with Floyd’s.

The Park Police officer was solely briefly close to the spot the place Floyd was sitting, already handcuffed, with the PD officers. The closest this video involves displaying the essential second of the arrest is on the 1:30 mark.

After, the Park Police officer strikes his car nearer to the place the PD cops had George in custody. One of the PD officers shortly advised the Park officer to return throughout the road … however you possibly can hear the muffled sound of a battle. It may be George’s voice, however the video is blacked out, so we won’t say for positive.

Park Police say this reveals their officer was not close to the incident, and could not have intervened. However, he is clearly conscious of George’s dire situation, as a result of he tells the opposite suspects, “Right now, we’re grabbing an ambulance for your buddy.”

It’s odd for cops to launch this video first, as a result of it sheds NO new mild about how the officer ended up placing his knee on George Floyd and killing him.

As , 4 Minn. PD officers concerned within the arrest have been fired — the Park Police officer wasn’t — so it will be far more important to launch the PD cops’ physique cam footage.



Of course, the brand new footage comes as stress is mounting on police and the City of Minneapolis to get justice for George. Protests have damaged out the previous 2 nights, and a few demonstrators turned to looting Wednesday evening.



Far extra tragically — one particular person was killed throughout the violent protests and looting. Minneapolis police say a person was shot within the midst of the chaos. As you possibly can see in video … 2 officers reply to the gunshot sufferer and one administers CPR to attempt to save him. He was transferred to the hospital, the place he was pronounced lifeless.