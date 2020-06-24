New blow to air industry as firm Swissport announces 4,500 job losses due to Covid-19

Thousands of jobs are set be lost at ground handling giant Swissport as a result of the impact on air travel brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

The company told staff on Wednesday that up to 4,556 jobs could be cut – over fifty percent its UK workforce.

Chief executive Jason Holt, 57, said the company had to decrease the size of its workforce to survive.

Swissport has announced over half of its 8,500 UK jobs will be cut after the coronavirus pandemic, their sign at Stansted Airport was still up today

The collapse in air travel means its revenue is forecast to be very nearly 50% less than last year.

Swissport operates at airports across the UK, including Heathrow and Gatwick, which are among those poorly hit by the crisis.

Mr Holt said in a note to staff: ‘We need to do this to secure the lifeline of funding from lenders and investors to protect as many jobs as possible in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

‘It’s true that we’ve seen tough times before – volcanic cloud, 9/11, the economic crisis – and we’ve weathered these. But this time it’s different. We have never seen anything like Covid-19 within our lifetimes.

‘We are actually facing a lengthy period of uncertainty and paid down flight numbers, along with significant changes occurring to just how people travel and just how goods maneuver around the world. There is no escaping the fact that the industry has become smaller than it was, and it surely will remain so for some time to come.’

Swissport employs 8,500 workers at airports, including baggage handlers and check-in staff.

Swissport handle the luggage and baggage at airports in britain including Heathrow and Gatwick

During the coronavirus pandemic it furloughed 6,000 members of staff who couldn’t work through the lockdown.

Unions said the announcement was ‘devastating’ news, specifically for regional economies, and highlighted their necessitate the Government to offer help to the aviation industry.

Nadine Houghton, national officer of the GMB, said: ‘With Swissport now considering job cuts on this scale we have deep concerns concerning the viability of several of our regional airports and the advantages for regional connectivity they bring.’

Oliver Richardson, national officer of Unite, said: ‘We can’t wait any longer, the united kingdom Government needs to urgently intervene with a bespoke financial package and an extension of the 80% furlough scheme for the aviation industry.

Nadine Houghton, national officer of the GMB, said it had deep concerns about the viability of aiports after news of the job losses were revealed

‘Speed is of the essence if the Government is to save your self thousands of aviation jobs and livelihoods.’

The Airport Operators Association, the voice of UK airports, said up to 20,000 jobs were now in danger – with it feared to spark losses greater than 110,000 roles.

A spokesperson said: ‘The COVID-19 crisis has brought international aviation to a near-standstill, in the worst drop-off in traffic levels the industry has ever witnessed. Today, the Airport Operators Association is calling for the UK Government to just take robust action to support the UK’s beleaguered aviation sector, in the wake of large-scale expected job losses at airport campuses across the country.

‘AOA analysis of its member airports suggests that up to 20,000 jobs are now in danger at airport operators, as the full aftereffects of the pandemic on the global airline community begin to be felt. Future airline scheduling and passenger numbers are forecasted to be somewhat lower year-on-year.

‘The effect the downturn in traffic at UK airports has on the firms and wider community round the sites can not be underestimated. Airports operators only directly hire a small proportion of people working at an airport and lots of other jobs are supported by activity linked to UK airports. Given this multiplier effect, the total potential job losses expected across all UK airports and their local business communities is likely to exceeds 110,000.’