New blow for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s application to trademark their new charitable organisation Archewell has been rejected, it has been reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working royals earlier this season, had their application refused because they didn’t sign the document and they didn’t pay most of the required fees, documents seen by The Sun have unveiled.

The paperwork, that has been submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 3, was also considered ‘too vague’.

The couple, whose documents were filed by the Delaware-based attorney Cobblestone Lane LLC, have since been sent an ‘Irregularity Notice’ by the patent examiner at the USPTO.

The examiner was asked to examine the application for the non-profit organisation, that your couple had hoped to launch this season, on May 26 and has since sent numerous changes which need to be made by their lawyer, Marjorie Witter Norman, by August 22.

The notice reads: ‘The wording ‘providing an internet site featuring content relating to philanthropy, monetary giving, volunteer and career opportunities’ in International Class 35 is also indefinite and over-broad, and should be clarified to specify the character of the information provided.’

The examiner added: ‘The application was unsigned, causing the application maybe not being precisely verified.’

Following the notice, a Non-Final Action was provided for the couple on June 2, and their trademark will be held without being active until the necessary amendments are made.

The latest stumbling block comes just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they ‘look forward’ to getting to grips with the foundation, that will replace their Sussex Royal brand.

The pair also have plans to include their very own charity in addition to a website, included in their new venture.

Harry and Meghan also revealed the Greek word in the project Arche – meaning source of action – was the inspiration behind the name of these son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Telegraph previously reported that paperwork regarding their new brand was filed in the United States in March and plans included a wide-ranging web site and sharing ‘education and training materials’ via films, podcasts and books, based on the newspaper.

In a reaction to the Telegraph, the duke and duchess said they certainly were focusing their efforts on the coronavirus pandemic but felt ‘compelled’ to reveal details of the venture.

‘Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic but up against this information visiting light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

‘Before SussexRoyal, came the notion of Arche – the Greek word meaning source of action.

‘We connected to this notion for the charitable organisation we hoped to build 1 day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to accomplish something that matters.

‘Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and yet another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.

‘We look forward to launching Archewell if the time is right.’

The couple moved to Los Angeles with baby Archie to begin their new lease of life after they were forced to select between financial independence or remaining as working members of the royal family.

They are continuing to isolate themselves at a secluded mansion in a personal gated community with baby Archie after moving from Vancouver Island in April.