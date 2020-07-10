New beta for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro optimizes auto-brightness, brings new security patches

OnePlus is rolling out a new beta build for its late 2019 flagships, the 7T and 7T Pro. OxygenOS Open Beta 6 may be the new release for the duo, and it brings with it the July security patch level.

Additionally, the adaptive brightness curve has been optimized, and the business promises a greater user experience when it comes to brightness changes. The Clock app gets Lap time and Split time for the Stopwatch section with a nicer UI, while in Game Space the new Moments section is where you can store gaming snapshots and screen recordings.

Plenty of bugs were fixed too, including the abnormal color display towards the top area and button of the Notes app, the matter that double tap couldn’t wake the screen in a few settings, the automatic pull-down issue with screen unlocking in ambient display, and something associated with alarm notifications.

To get this update, you clearly need to be on the Open Beta program. It’s not too difficult to jump onto the beta train, but it’s harder to jump away from it if you do not enjoy the experience, as that step regrettably requires a data wipe. So this is probably best precluded by all except the most courageous out there, those that love living on the bleeding edge.

