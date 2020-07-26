New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe



We gave our well-loved Fresh Foam Arishi silhouette tough technology to prepare it for the trails. The women’s Fresh Foam Arishi Trail features the same soft comfort and versatile performance with features like an AT Tread dual lug outsole and a Toe Protect reinforced toe tip to help protect toes against rocks and debris. Plus, no-sew material application on the upper helps keep the fit feeling lightweight. The versatile AT Tread dual-use outsole combines both trail and lug designs for use on- and off-road, so you can head down the road less traveled and back again

Imported

Rubber sole

AT Tread outsole provides versatile traction during both on and off-road activities

EVA foam insert increases comfort

Fresh Foam midsole cushioning is precision engineered to deliver an ultra-cushioned, lightweight ride

Toe Protect technology helps protect feet from rocks, roots and debris

Upper features no-sew construction for a sleek fit and feel