Price: $36.47

(as of Jul 23,2020 10:55:46 UTC – Details)



The New Balance 520v6 is designed to give you all-day comfort for tough training sessions and weekend errands alike. This running sneaker is designed with underfoot flex grooves and a new foam compound for an soft feel.

Imported

Rubber sole

Synthetic/mesh upper

Rubber outsole

NB comfort insert