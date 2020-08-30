New Balance Men’s 520 V6-Running Shoe



Take on any match with the New Balance 696 v4 hard court tennis shoes. These lightweight tennis shoes sport a rubber outsole designed specifically for hard court surfaces to help you stay on top of your game. Stacked with technology to help back top performance, these comfortable tennis shoes also include a non-marking full-length NDurance outsole to provide superior traction and durability, helping you get more wear out of the shoe and allowing you to go full-out in every match without worry. Plus, the herringbone-patterned outsole delivers added traction during lateral movements to help you nail every groundstroke, serve and smash with ease. Made for comfort as much as performance, these tennis shoes have a lightweight synthetic and mesh upper with perforations in the forefoot for added breathability and a REVlite midsole for a cushioned underfoot feel. Finished with bright, seasonal colors, these New Balance tennis shoes give your game gear a stylish finishing touch.

Imported

Rubber sole

Diverse Performance: With a durable rubber outsole and ties to high-end performance running shoes, the 520v6 delivers lasting comfort and a quality fit whether you’re running laps or running errands

Supports Every Shot: These New Balance tennis shoes also feature a herringbone-patterned, non-marking outsole for added traction during lateral movements to provide the grip you need to hit every shot

Made for Hard Court Matches: With outsole material designed specifically for hard court play, these tennis shoes from New Balance help keep you prepared for any game on a hard court surface

Lightweight Cushioning: Perforations at the forefoot increase breathability while the REVlite midsole delivers incredibly lightweight cushioning for a fit that helps you feel light on your feet

Seasonal Colors for a Stylish Finish: These New Balance tennis shoes come in bright, seasonal colors to refresh your game gear and add a stylish finish to your overall look