Price: $35.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 07:04:30 UTC – Details)



The 411 shoe for men from New Balance delivers comfort to your daily walk. Designed with a leather and mesh upper above super soft cushioning, it delivers the versatility and support needed to take you through your daily workouts and weekend fun alike.

Imported

Rubber sole

Padded collar and tongue for increased comfort

Soft lining with cushioned insole

Durable rubber outsole

Leather/mesh upper