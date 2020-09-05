New Balance Kid’s 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe



Price: $20.97

(as of Sep 05,2020 17:05:59 UTC – Details)



The best things in life are simple. The 680v6 running shoe from New Balance features a minimal mesh and leather upper that proves that. Designed with an adjustable alternative closure, a stitched down tip and foxing details, this shoe helps make getting dressed super easy and offers flexible support.

Imported

Rubber sole

Power in Simplicity: The New Balance 680v6 running shoe for kids features a minimal leather and open mesh upper, offering flexible support and easy-breezy comfort

Flexible Performance: Designed to move with you, these baseball spikes feature Kinetic Stitch construction in the upper for added support where it’s needed, without compromising flexibility

Cushioned Comfort: This baseball cleat helps you round the bases in comfort with an innovative and durable REVlite midsole that provides premium responsiveness and incredibly lightweight cushioning

Sleek and Sporty: Featuring a low-profile design with an upper that includes TPU-coated yarns, the 4040v5 baseball cleat is a stylish and practical addition to your baseball gear this season

Secure Fit: A traditional lacing system and a soft foam package around the ankle and heel of these cleats help create a snug, comfortable fit so you can keep your mind on your game, not your footwear