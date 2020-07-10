New audio brings detail to conflicting accounts of Breonna Taylor’s killing

The audio, first reported by NBC News and obtained by CNN, includes the Louisville Metro Police Department’s interview with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, on the night time of the shooting. It’s unclear if Walker had an attorney present during the interview.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times after police broke down the doorway to her apartment while executing a nighttime warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Walker, who was simply audibly upset, described multiple knocks and both that he and Taylor shouting “who is it” to no response. He said since the couple approached the door, it came “off the hinges” and that he fired an attempt. When a “lot of shots” were fired, both dropped to the floor, Walked said, and his gun fell. He “was scared to death,” that he said.

That shot Walker fired struck Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg, puncturing his femoral artery and setting off a wave of return fire according to police.

The tapes likewise incorporate an interview with Mattingly, conducted on March 25, nine days after his release from the hospital. Mattingly was interviewed with an attorney present.

In the interview, Mattingly maintains that officers identified themselves again and again before deteriorating Taylor’s door.

Though the narcotics warrant that police say they were serving at Taylor’s door was an alleged no-knock warrant, Mattingly told investigators the officers were instructed to knock on the door.

Recounting the pre-operational briefing for the warrant at the recommendation of his attorney, Mattingly said, “I verbally heard, ‘we have it signed as a no-knock, but we’re not going to go that route.'”

Neither Mattingly nor Walker deny that the police officers banged on the door. Mattingly, however, told investigators that police again and again knocked on the door and announced their presence.

“I probably banged on the door six or seven different time periods,” Mattingly was recorded telling investigators. “Seems like an eternity when you’re up at a doorway. It probably lasted between 45 seconds and a minute,” that he said.

“We banged on it, no response,” Mattingly said. “Banged on it again, no response. At that point we started announcing ourselves: ‘Police! Please come to the door! Police! We have a search warrant!'”

Later in the interview, Mattingly said officers waited a suitable amount of time before breaking down Taylor’s door — “more than enough time for the average person, or even a disabled person, to get to the door in that small apartment,” that he said.

Mattingly offered a different account than Walker, saying the entranceway was not knocked off its hinges.

Louisville Metro Police Department investigator Jason Vance confirmed with Mattingly that Taylor’s house was considered a “soft target” — officers did not expect much resistance. “That’s what kind of made you all come up with the original ‘hey we’re just going to knock, try to get her to the door’, you know, the most passive way to serve the warrant,” Vance said.

“Right,” Mattingly replied.

When, after knocking, police decided to breakdown the door, Mattingly was the initial into the apartment.

The lights in the apartment were off, but Mattingly described seeing Walker and Taylor alongside down a hallway, with Walker “stretched out” and holding a gun.

“I did not turn my gun light on, which I am grateful for,” Mattingly said, explaining the light could have made him more of a target.

“As soon as I clear (the door), he fired. Boom. It was almost like at the shooting range when two things flip at the same time and you’ve got to shoot/no-shoot,” that he said of Walker and Taylor. “They were like shoulder-to-shoulder.”

Mattingly said that he realized that he’d been hit and felt hot pain in his leg. “So I just returned fire. I got four rounds off,” that he said. It’s unclear if Mattingly’s shots struck Taylor.

Mattingly then retreated to the street, that he told investigators, where he fell and was dragged away by other officers to await medical care. From outside, he said he could hear more gunshots.

Throughout the meeting with detective Amanda Seely, Walker indicated he was worried.

“I don’t even know what happened,” Walker sobbed, “or why.”

He told researchers he legitimately possessed the gun. “I’m licensed to carry, everything. I’ve never even fired my gun outside of a range. I’m scared to death,” he or she stated.

Walker said the one photo he terminated was intended to be considered a warning photo. “I’m trying to protect her,” he or she said.

It had been only afterwards that he recognized they were cops.

When he surrendered to law enforcement, Walker stated, an police officer asked your pet if he’d been strike. When he or she said zero, Walker informed investigators the particular officer reacted, “that’s unfortunate.”

Walker also declared that on the way to police train station that night, a great officer got characterized the particular raid to him like a “misunderstanding.”

Asked to discuss the tags, an attorney regarding Taylor’s family members told CNN Thursday the lady had not but heard the particular audio.

The Louisville Fraternal Order of Police could not become immediately arrived at for opinion.