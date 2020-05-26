A nearly 90-minute recording released of President Donald Trump at a 2018 dinner with indicted businessmen he has claimed he doesn’t know includes Trump speaking animatedly about removing the US ambassador to Ukraine. #CNN #News
source
New audio and video undermine President Trump's claim about Lev Parnas
A nearly 90-minute recording released of President Donald Trump at a 2018 dinner with indicted businessmen he has claimed he doesn’t know includes Trump speaking animatedly about removing the US ambassador to Ukraine. #CNN #News