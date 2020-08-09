New Asante Kotoko CEO Amponsah set for immediate Caf Champions League task

The Porcupine Warriors are set to make an impending choice over a capacity 2020-21 Africa project

New Asante Kotoko president Nana Yaw Amponsah is anticipated to lead the club’s decision-making procedure worrying their possible involvement in the Caf Champions League next season.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has actually handed the Porcupine Warriors a ticket to represent the West African country in the elite continental inter-club champion following early termination of the 2019-20 domestic football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In common times, the winners of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) make the sole right to represent the country in the Champions League.

Amponsah was revealed as the new Kotoko CEO on Friday.

“Nana Yaw will start work on Monday at the club secretariat to assess things and advise the board on Africa,” Kotoko board member Alhaji Abu Lamin informed Atinka FM.

“He has actually not consulted with the technical group yet and he requires to understand the sort of gamers we have if they are quality enough [and] the club monetary status prior to anything.”

Amponsah, a GFA governmental candidate in 2015, has actually changed GFA Executive Council member George Amoakoh as KotokoCEO

Among the previous Phar Rangers chief’s obstacles will be leading the club through a 1 year instruction …