New Artsakh police chief awards his predecessor – Panorama

Artsakh President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan launched on Tuesday new Chief of Police Ashot Hakobjanyan to the folks.

At a gathering with the newly appointed police chief, Levon Mnatsakanyan, who was dismissed from the submit earlier within the day, careworn that each measure had been taken in a single 12 months to root out the ambiance of impunity in Artsakh.

“Of course, there have been riots, throughout which the police imposed coercion, however that coercion was proportionate and focused. In different phrases, the police system was not restrained in any respect. Of course, we’re experiencing onerous instances, with issues dealing with police which require an expert strategy. I hope that this troublesome path will enhance daily,” Mnatsakanyan careworn.

The newly appointed Artsakh police chief first thanked for the excessive confidence, assuring the whole lot might be completed to make sure rule of legislation within the nation.

“I want to thank Mr. Mnatsakanyan for his contribution. If you allow me, I will issue my first order right now. So, I order to award Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan with the “Guardian of the Law” medal,” he stated.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan stated in flip that from in the present day on he’ll keep centered on the police system.

“The destiny and downside of each policeman might be my downside. A police officer should fulfill his/her duties prescribed by legislation in one of the simplest ways potential,” the Artsakh chief careworn.