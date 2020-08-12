New ‘Arthur’ video teaching kids how to combat racism dedicated to the memory of Rep. John Lewis

In the video, a troubled-looking Arthur the aardvark calls his friend, Buster the bunny, to ask if he ‘d seen a current viral video revealing an unnamed individual from their Elwood City neighborhood experiencing some kind of violent racism.

“Yeah, I just watched it. It was awful. I can’t believe someone would be hurt like that just because they’re Black!” Buster reacts.

“Buster, it happens everywhere. I was talking to Mrs. MacGrady the other day,” Arthur reacts, discussing their school lunch woman. “She said there’s a really long history of Black people not being treated fairly in this country.”

The 2 8-year-olds venture to do something proactive about racism in their neighborhood, however aren’t sure where to start. So, they video call Mrs MacGrady to find out what to do.

She keeps in mind that the video made her “blood boil.” The kids concur and Buster even confesses that he’s likewise frightened offered how close to house the unidentified event happened.

“It’s scary Buster, but you should know that a lot of grown-ups are fighting racism and working hard to keep us safe,” she stated. “Racism resembles an illness, if you do not treat it, …