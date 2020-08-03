New arms shipments come for Haftar forces – Middle East Monitor

The Libyan army on Sunday stated Russian- made freight aircrafts made new military shipments to the forces devoted to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, General Abdulhadi Dirah, the representative for the army’s Sirte-Jufra Joint Operations Unit, stated that bring military ammo, Ilyushin- type aircrafts performed 5 flights to Sirte and Jufra provinces on Saturday.

Carrying Bashar al-Assad routine’s soldiers, 2 more flights were made from Syria to Benghazi, the 2nd most significant Libyan city, which is the center of the Haftar’s forces, Dirah stated.

Libya has actually been torn by civil war considering that the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in2011 The federal government was established in 2015 under a UN-led arrangement, however efforts for a long-lasting political settlement stopped working due to a military offensive by forces devoted to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The UN acknowledges the federal government headed by al-Sarraj as the nation’s genuine authority, as it has actually fought warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militias– with the assistance of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Egypt, the UAE, and France– considering that April 2019 in a dispute that has actually taken more than 1,000 lives.

