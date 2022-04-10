Recent developments around Armenia, the bitter defeat of 2020 in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) war, Russia’s irresponsible behavior, as well as the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Biden administration on April 24, 2021, raise the question. Where should the new Armenia lead?

It is already clear that the country’s foreign policy needs a profound change in order to meet the challenges of the post-war period, which even threaten Armenia’s sovereignty, even de jure.

For centuries, even millennia, the Armenian people, living outside the Armenian Highlands, have played a major role as a buffer between Western and Eastern civilizations, northern and southern peoples (for example, Armenia between the Roman Parthian empires, the Arabs, the Byzantines, etc.).

The Armenian people also acted as a buffer outside the Armenian Highlands, such as the Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia among the Crusaders, the Byzantines of the Byzantine Empire, the large Armenian colonies in Middle Ages in Poland, Ukraine, Ukraine in late medieval Persia, and even quite successful Armenian merchants in India. to make connections between Europeans and people living in the East.

And even now, when the Armenian Diaspora is scattered all over the world, it is very present in areas where the east and the west intersect, such as Krasnodar, Sochi in the south-west of Russia, Los Angeles on the west coast of the USA, etc.

This unique skill of Armenian policy of linking the West to the East դ The role of a buffer country must immediately find a place in and around the new Armenia, as the country struggles to restore its geopolitical factor in the South Caucasus և Greater Middle East շրջանում North Africa 2020 Artsakh) after the defeat in the war.

1920 The Treaty of the Sword empowered the first Republic of Armenia (1918-1920) to act as a buffer, alongside another more indirect civilizational “political undertaking” – a powerful wedge between the then collapsing Russian “Ottoman Empires”.

It has always been clear that the Armenian civilization was a wedge in the Turkish world, but very few viewed Armenia as a wedge between Russia and Turkey. Partly because the Treaty of Sword was not implemented; the first Republic of Armenia collapsed, giving way to its East-West’s Russia-Turkey wedge buffer under the illegal 1921 Moscow-Kars Treaty.

After gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, the Third Republic of Armenia had a unique opportunity to act as a civilizational, political buffer between east and west, a powerful wedge between Russia and Turkey in the first war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 1994, but that opportunity was missed unilaterally. Because of the short-sighted policy of dependence on Russia.

The defeat in the war in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2020 awakened the Armenians in the country, in the Diaspora, to save Armenia from further collapse, to find a way for its development.

The institutionalization of the Armenians of the world is already taking place through the concepts և structures of the network state.

There are groups of knowledgeable people in these structures who understand that Armenia’s strategic position, the efforts of the Armenian Diaspora to help the homeland, can restore Armenia’s immediate ability to rediscover its role as a buffer between east and west, as a wedge between Russia, Turkey and the Turkish world.

This will restore the geopolitical balance in the region, restrain the militant regional powers, thus creating the basis for peace, prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa.

The more Turkey, Azerbaijan and other states try to destroy Armenia as a sovereign state, the more the Armenian civilization will maximize its opportunities to restore its role as a buffer wedge between east and west, Russia and Turkey.

And since it is clear that the Armenian civilization is already making the transition to a network state uniting the Armenians of the world, the international community has a unique opportunity to realize the opportunities of that civilized Armenian buffer-wedge, working with the Armenians on a global level.

For millennia, Armenia has contributed to human civilization, linking east and west, north and south.

Armenia was subjected to genocide 100 years ago, the Armenian ethnos was deprived of the cradle of its civilization, the Armenian Highlands, due to the Armenian Genocide.

And quite recently Armenia was shocked by the great loss in the war in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2020.

The elimination of the Armenian factor in the Middle East and North Africa region will be a geopolitical catastrophe for the great regional powers.

The Armenian people are uniting around the world in the structure of a network state, which is ready to work to restore Armenia’s buffer-wedge role, invites partner countries for cooperation.

Vahram AYVAZYAN

Founder of the Network State All-Armenian Fund նախագահ Chairman of the Board of Trustees

The article was published in English in the Greek City Times on May 14, 2021