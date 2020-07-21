New anti-crisis investment programs discussed in Armenian Government   – Armenian News

The Government on Thursday hosted a working meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss the Armenian National Interest Fund’s (ANIF) interim report proposing anti-crisis investments in the “entrepreneur+state” format.

A detailed discussion evolved over the implementation of investment projects between the state and the private sector. Six of or seven of them were reported to be currently under negotiations with foreign investors. The participants agreed that the closed borders amid the coronavirus pandemic obstruct their realization in certain ways. It was nonetheless emphasized that the activities are in progress, with ANIF’s new report being due next month.

According to a press release by the Government, the discussion also focused on proposals for boosting investments, project realization mechanisms and possible risk management. The participants later engaged in an exchange of thoughts, discussing possible ways for attracting investments.

Pashinyan called for further efforts towards considering anti-crisis measures to prepare and submit future substantial proposals.