New ads encourage minorities to roll up their sleeves and participate in coronavirus vaccine trials

“When everything looks bleak, we know that someone somewhere is full of hope and strength and wants to take action,” says one ad, showing a series of Black people. “Walking the walk and rolling their sleeves to go to normal sooner.”

“Volunteer to find the Covid-19 vaccine. Help end the uncertainty,” the voice-over says.

Another ad shows a couple cooing in Spanish at a video of their newborn grandson.

The couple’s daughter looks into the camera.

“I wonder when they’re going to get to see him,” she says in Spanish.

The vaccine trials — there are three underway in the United States — need more minorities to sign up. Dr. Larry Corey, who runs the group that put out the ads, said he knows the ads won’t instantly increase enrollment, but he hopes they help.

“Not everybody is thinking about how they could play a role in ending the pandemic,” said Corey, who is leading the Covid-19 Prevention Network. “The point of any advertising is to reveal options, to reveal choices.”

The ads were developed by the Covid-19 Prevention Network, which is based at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, and two advertising agencies, Socialisssima and Sam Bonds Creative. The ads are…