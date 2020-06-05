New Acland coalmine: Queensland farmers win reprieve in battle to stop expansion | Australia news

Queensland farmers have been given a reprieve by the nation’s highest court docket in their decade-long battle to stop a coalmine expansion.

But the corporate behind the controversial stage-three expansion of the New Acland coalmine says there’s nothing stopping the state authorities from giving approvals for the undertaking to go forward.

Graziers with the Oakey Coal Action Alliance sought particular go away to attraction to the excessive court docket over the undertaking they declare threatens their Darling Downs group and water provide.

The excessive court docket on Friday agreed to take into account the matter. It will now decide if a recent listening to on the proposed mine expansion must be ordered.

If the brand new listening to is granted, it is going to be held in the land court docket.

Alliance secretary Paul King stated graziers welcomed the choice, which follows a 13-year wrestle in opposition to a proposed third stage of the mine. “It gives them renewed hope for their future,” he stated.

Ellie Smith, from marketing campaign group the Lock the Gate Alliance, stated if the mine expansion went forward it might destroy greater than 1300 hectares of cropping land and drain 365 water bores. She accused New Hope of making an attempt to bully the Palaszczuk authorities into approving the expansion.

“The Oakey community has fought this battle with heart and soul for more than a decade now, and we will continue to fight with them until the very last avenue to stop this destructive coalmine is extinguished,” she stated.

But mining firm New Hope Group stated it might meet with the Queensland authorities inside days to ask for excellent approvals for the undertaking to be granted.

Its chief working officer, Andrew Boyd, stated a earlier land court docket listening to in November 2018 beneficial the federal government grant approvals.

“In March 2019 the government granted the project its environmental authority and we see no reason why the government can’t also grant the outstanding mining leases and associated water licence,” Boyd stated in an announcement.