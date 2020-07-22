New 24V 1.5A Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Razor E100 E175 E200 E300 E125 E150 E500 PR200 MX350 MX400 E225S E300S;Pocket Mod,Pocket Rocket,Mini Chopper, Sports Mod, Dirt Quad 3-Prong Inline



Specification:

Input: AC100-240V, 50/60Hz

Output: DC 24V 1.5A

Power: 36W Max

Connector Size: 3-prong Inline female

Battery charging time: about 8 hours.

Compatible with Razor:

RAZOR E500 S Electric Scooter

RAZOR MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric

RAZOR E300 Electric Scooter

RAZOR Mini Chopper

RAZOR Rebellion Electric Chopper

RAZOR Dirt Quad Electric ATV

RAZOR E200 Electric Scooter

RAZOR PR200 Pocket Rocket

RAZOR Ground Force Electric Go-Kart

RAZOR Pocket Mod Electric Scooter

RAZOR E100 Electric

RAZOR E125 Electric

Compatible Scooter Models:

Boreem Jia 601-S (250 watt version)

Boreem Jia 602-D (250 watt version)

City Express

Electra Scoot N Go

E-Scooter

Freedom 644

Freedom 943

Freedom 961

Panterra

Rad2Go E5 Leopard Shark (some models)

Rad2Go E10 Tiger Shark (some models)

Star II E-Scooter

Sunl

Super Ride

Turbo 350 EG

Urban Express

Vapor X-12

Vapor X-24

X-Treme X-50-300

X-Treme X-250

【Note】:

1. Not all compatible model# is listed

2. Press [Ctrl + F] to search for your type.

3. If you have not found your model or uncertain model, please contact us by email, we will be happy to serve you!

Guarantee:

Warranty: 30 Days Money Back Guarantee / 12-month worry free warranty for our product.

Please contact us with any questions or concerns – we are here to help!

We focus on providing quality power products and excellent customer service.

Rest assured to use – Give you scooter multiple protection: Over-voltage and short circuit protection,stable output current/voltage ect.

