New 24V 1.5A Electric Scooter Battery Charger for Razor E100 E175 E200 E300 E125 E150 E500 PR200 MX350 MX400 E225S E300S;Pocket Mod,Pocket Rocket,Mini Chopper, Sports Mod, Dirt Quad 3-Prong Inline

Specification:
Input: AC100-240V, 50/60Hz
Output: DC 24V 1.5A
Power: 36W Max
Connector Size: 3-prong Inline female
Battery charging time: about 8 hours.
Compatible with Razor:
RAZOR E500 S Electric Scooter
RAZOR MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric
RAZOR E300 Electric Scooter
RAZOR Mini Chopper
RAZOR Rebellion Electric Chopper
RAZOR Dirt Quad Electric ATV
RAZOR E200 Electric Scooter
RAZOR PR200 Pocket Rocket
RAZOR Ground Force Electric Go-Kart
RAZOR Pocket Mod Electric Scooter
RAZOR E100 Electric
RAZOR E125 Electric
Compatible Scooter Models:
Boreem Jia 601-S (250 watt version)
Boreem Jia 602-D (250 watt version)
City Express
Electra Scoot N Go
E-Scooter
Freedom 644
Freedom 943
Freedom 961
Panterra
Rad2Go E5 Leopard Shark (some models)
Rad2Go E10 Tiger Shark (some models)
Star II E-Scooter
Sunl
Super Ride
Turbo 350 EG
Urban Express
Vapor X-12
Vapor X-24
X-Treme X-50-300
X-Treme X-250
【Note】:
1. Not all compatible model# is listed
2. Press [Ctrl + F] to search for your type.
3. If you have not found your model or uncertain model, please contact us by email, we will be happy to serve you!
Guarantee:
Warranty: 30 Days Money Back Guarantee / 12-month worry free warranty for our product.
Input: AC100-240V, 50/60Hz Output: DC 24V 1.5A Power: 36W Max
Connector Size: 3-prong Inline female, Battery charging time: about 8 hours.
Compatible Models: 36W Electric Battery Charger for Scooter Razor E175 E100 E200 E200S ZR350 E300 Dirtbike E125 E150 E500 MX350 E225S E300S E325S MX400 PR200;Mini Chopper;Pocket Rocket;Sports Mod;Pocket Mod Cable; Sports Mod and Dirt Quad.
Rest assured to use – Give you scooter multiple protection: Over-voltage and short circuit protection,stable output current/voltage ect.
Warranty: 12 months hassle-free warranty service and 30 days money return guarantee.