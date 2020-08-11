New 2020 polls suggest slim Biden lead in crucial battleground of Wisconsin

Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by a very narrow margin — 0.77% — and that gave him the necessary 270 votes in the Electoral College required to win the presidency. Wisconsin is set to be pivotal in the 2020 race as well and Biden has consistently led the President in the Badger State.

The Marquette University poll’s margin of error was 4.2%, indicating no clear leader in the presidential race in Wisconsin for that survey.

In all three polls, Trump earns largely negative reviews for his handling of the presidency. In the University of Wisconsin poll, 55% disapprove of his handling of the presidency, and 54% say the same in the Marquette University poll. In CBS’ poll, 50% say Trump’s presidency is going worse than expected, compared with just 30% who think it is going better than they expected. Most, 59%, in CBS’ poll say Trump is doing a bad job handling the coronavirus outbreak, and 58% in the Marquette University poll say they disapprove of his handling of the outbreak, Trump’s worst rating on the question in Marquette’s polling since March. But Trump tops Biden when voters are asked who would do a better job handling the economy in CBS’ poll: 47% favor Trump, 43% Biden. The Marquette poll finds 51% approve of Trump’s handling of the economy and 46% disapprove, figures that have held roughly steady since June. Across all three polls, among registered voters, a sizable minority reported that they planned to vote by mail in the presidential election (35% in the Marquette…

