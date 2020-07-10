‘Never Trump’ movement returns for Act II, armed with the President’s own words and record

The most blistering voices in the campaign to defeat Trump are so far maybe not coming from Democrats, but rather from Republicans — and, in some instances, former Republicans — that are delivering a dizzying blast of ads to needle the President and castigate his actions.

“He has done harm to the nation,” Jack Spielman, a 33-year Army veteran and Michigan Republican who voted for Trump in 2016, told CNN. “Just as what happened with the Reagan Democrats, now it’s the Republicans’ turn to become Republican Democrats or Biden Republicans and return the favor. The nation needs us right now to get on a corrective course.”

Spielman is among those supplying a testimonial in ads from Republican Voters Against Trump, which is among the groups challenging the President. The Lincoln Project is yet another leading voice of the Never Trump movement, producing some of the most scorching spots ever to run against a sitting President. Both groups are pledging to pay several million and scrambling to raise more, but a good successful fundraising effort will yield just a fraction of what candidates are purchasing the race.

“The most powerful office in the world needs more than a weak, unfit, shaky President,” a narrator said in a recent Lincoln Project ad, which sharply questioned Trump’s fitness for office. “Trump doesn’t have the strength to lead, nor the character to admit it.”

The tv and digital campaign, along with acerbic tweets, is actually designed to give Trump a dose of his own medicine. But it’s also targeted at seeing whether a broader swath of Republicans could be more receptive to making Trump a one-term President, given his handling of the coronavirus crisis, the wounded economy and racial injustice in America.

A spokesman for the Trump campaign declined to comment about the Never Trump movement. The President’s aides have previously dismissed the movement as “irrelevant” and “sad.”

‘Our focus in 2020 is really considering real people’

“It’s not that Donald Trump just gives us material for the ads,” said Sarah Longwell, strategic director of Republican Voters Against Trump. “It’s about Donald Trump not being fit to be President, and everybody is seeing that now.”

Longwell, a longtime Republican strategist who has been working to defeat Trump since before that he was elected, has conducted focus groups with a huge selection of Republicans who supported the President. Those conversations light emitting diode her to trust that many voters are looking for a permission structure — or, perhaps, in need of just a little like-minded nudging — to abandon Trump.

“In 2016, he got nominated, everybody sort of panicked and we all tried to beat him and obviously we failed,” Longwell said. “One of the things we did at the time was a bunch of elites from the Reagan and Bush era signed letters, talking about why they didn’t like Trump, but so much of the support for Trump was an anti-elitism play. So our focus in 2020 is really thinking about real people and real voices and how they’re thinking about Donald Trump after seeing him be President for the last four years.”

Women will undoubtedly be at the center of this movement, Longwell said, in the same way they were throughout the 2018 midterm elections. And the President’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and the racial unrest this year has awakened a sentiment that no previous Trump controversy or scandal has, she said.

“I think women are going to cost Donald Trump this election,” Longwell said. “Now what we’re seeing is not just a get a gender gap. It is a gender chasm with women, especially suburban women are walking away in droves.”

Republican Voters Against Trump is targeting voters via an initial $10 million campaign in North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — all states that Trump won in 2016. The group is taking testimonials from voters across the country and hopes to expand to other states.

Tim Miller, the political director for Republican Voters Against Trump and a former adviser to Jeb Bush, said this effort marks among the first persuasion campaigns against the President. The group is wanting to reach voters who identify as conservative or Republican and cause them to become support Biden over Trump or a third-party candidate.

“There was not a formal campaign to defeat Trump because no one really thought he would win,” Miller said. “Now he’s been the President. Things that were offensive about him before didn’t impact people live. Now they really are impacting people in a negative way.”

‘Does that he have a base?’

One of the biggest differences between the Never Trump movement of 2020 versus 2016, he said, is that Hillary Clinton wasn’t seen as a satisfactory choice by many Republicans, but Biden is.

Less than four months before the election, other Republican groups have also emerge in support of the presumptive Democratic nominee.

A new group, comprised of alumni of the George W. Bush administration, has joined the fray, with a slogan: “We worked for W. We support Joe.” Another group, Right Side PAC — light emitting diode by former Ohio GOP Chairman Matt Borges and Anthony Scaramucci, who worked as White House communications director for 10 days in the Trump administration — can be targeting voters in key battleground states.

It is adverts and videos from the Lincoln Project that have become the many attention — including coming from the President himself, who else attacked the organizers within a post-midnight twitter update as “RINO losers.” The team, which spots ads about Fox News when it believes Trump may very well be watching, consists of top advisors to the campaigns associated with former President Bush and former GOP presidential deligates John McCain and Mitt Romney.

George Conway, whose spouse, Kellyanne Conway, serves as consultant to Trump, is a co-founder of the Lincoln Project. He emphatically opposes the President, a place he can make clear about social media, nevertheless he rejected to remark about the group’s advertisements or objective.

Still, even as get worried rises between Republican representatives about their leads of having the White House and the Senate, the lifeblood of the opposition in order to Trump nevertheless comes from Democrats and independents, not Republicans. It continues to be an open query what impact, if any kind of, the Never Trump movement will deliver in November.

The Republicans associated with the organizations are well which Trump handles the Republican Party, however they insist of which cracks are usually growing in their particular party and the opposition movement will be quietly increasing.

“There’s always going to be a core of support that’s never going to walk away from Donald Trump,” Longwell mentioned. “Does he have a base? Of course. But you need bigger political coalitions to win elections. His political coalition is shrinking by the day.”