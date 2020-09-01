‘Never Trump’ Jeb Bush Consultants Trying To Help Biden-Harris Win Florida

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush may not have actually got far in the 2016 Republican governmental primaries, however a few of his previous consultants are now dealing with a “Never Trump” group to help Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win Florida in November.

“Officials with Republican Voters Against Trump…said Monday they would begin a campaign aimed at persuading politically moderate Floridians to back Joe Biden, hopeful that the support of those voters can swing the battleground state…this fall.” https://t.co/mkXotYyLFq — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 31, 2020

Never Trump Establishment Republicans Push ‘Project Orange Crush’

“Republican Voters Against Trump,” is a group moneyed by Never Trump figures Bill Kristol, Sarah Longwell, and Tim Miller, and they are trying to make certain Florida votes blue in 2020.

The Miami Herald reported, “A group of Republicans who want to rid their party of President Donald Trump is making a hefty investment to turn Florida blue.”

“And they have help from one of ex-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s former top political strategists,” the Herald kept in mind.

The report continued, “Officials with Republican Voters Against Trump, a nationwide extremely …