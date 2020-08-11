Never Mentions Violent ‘Riots’ Or ‘Rioters’

The Washington Post released a short article over the weekend that shamelessly applauded and glamorized the demonstration culture in Portland, Oregon.

Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis back in May, violent rioters have actually taken control of the city of Portland, often assaulting police and wrecking the city. Protesters have actually assaulted cops with bottles, rocks, and even lasers that have actually perhaps left some federal representatives permanently blind.

You would not understand about any of this violence from the WaPo post however, as there is nary a reference. The post likewise never describes these events as “riots” and to these hostile thugs as “rioters” regardless of the truth that recorded violence has actually been caused upon Portland by them time and once again.

In a short article called “Trump sent agents to quell unrest. But protest is what Portland does best,” WaPo commemorated numerous of the protesters with their genuine name, launching pictures of them in typical clothes in addition to in their Antifa demonstration equipment.