‘Never give up!’ – Lewandowski’s inspirational message after ending Champions League drought

The Polish striker fasted to utilize his own current success as a sign of the benefit that comes as an outcome effort and decision

Robert Lewandowski stated “never stop dreaming” after the Bayern Munich star lastly won his very first Champions League title.

Bayern declared their 6th European Cup/Champions League crown and finished the 2019- 20 treble thanks to Sunday’s 1- 0 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain

Kingsley Coman’s 2nd- half header separated the 2 groups in Lisbon, where Bayern ended up being the first string in European Cup/Champions League history to win 11 succeeding video games.

It topped a remarkable night for Lewandowski, who had actually never ever won the Champions League prior to the PSG face-off after losing the 2012- 13 last versus Bayern throughout his time with Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski– a 8- time Bundesliga champ who took pleasure in an amazing season with 55 objectives in all competitors– enjoyed the accomplishment, composing by means of Instagram: “Never stop dreaming. Never give up when you stop working.

“Work hard to achieve your goal. Thank you for your support, for believing in our abilities. We are the Champions of Europe!”

While Lewandowski did not rating versus PSG, the Bayern striker was still crowned the Champions League’s leading goalscorer in 2019- 20.

Lewandowski scored 15 objectives for Bayern, 5 more than …