Never-before-seen home video of Michael Jackson in daughter Paris’ new Facebook Watch documentary

Paris Jackson’s new documentary includes previously unseen footage of her sharing a sweet moment with her famous father, Michael Jackson, back when she was only a child.

The footage is included in Paris’ upcoming Facebook Watch documentary, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, following a King of Pop’s daughter as she and her boyfriend, Glenn, launch their folk band, The Soundflowers.

At least some of the never-before-seen, home video of Paris with her father was unveiled in the documentary’s recently debuted first trailer.

Paris Jackson’s upcoming Facebook Watch documentary features never-before-seen home video of herself and her famous father, Michael Jackson (pictured)

Michael Jackson appears to sing while watching over Paris and another son or daughter as they play

The documentary, which follows Paris as she launches her music career, comes with a young Paris (pictured) telling Michael she wants to do what that he does: ‘Dance and sing’

In the trailer, an off-camera Michael can be heard asking his wide-eyed daughter, ‘What does Paris wish to be?’

‘I do that which you do,’ Paris sweetly responds.

‘What do I do?’ Michael then asks.

‘You dance and sing,’ she says.

The trailer also features footage of Paris and another son or daughter in matching pajamas, having fun with Jackson.

In that clip, Paris can be seen running over to hug a smiling Michael, who’s wearing his signature fedora, a red shirt, black pants, white socks and black loafers.

Paris Jackson, 22 (pictured in 2019), was just 11-years old when Michael died in 2009

Paris’ documentary will premiere just five days after the 11th anniversary of Michael’s June 25, 2009 death. Michael is pictured here in March 2009

Paris stars in the documentary with boyfriend and bandmate, Gabriel Glenn (pictured in 2019)

The documentary follows Paris and Glenn as they launch their folk band, The Soundflowers

Paris says in the documentary trailer she feels pressure about following in Michael’s footsteps

Paris (left) says that Glenn helped her realize that playing music was what she was born to do

Michael can be seen sitting on the floor with Paris and the other son or daughter during the same clip. It appears as though he is singing while the young ones are playing.

It’s unclear how old Paris was or where the Jacksons were once the home video was shot.

The Unfiltered documentary trailer was launched just days before the 11th anniversary of Michael’s propofol and benzodiazepine overdose death on June 25, 2009, when Paris was just 11 years of age.

In the trailer, the now 22-year-old Paris takes time to reflect on being famous at such a young age and her wish to have privacy in those days.

‘You see a kid grow up in the public eye, but you forget I am human,’ she says in a voice over, as images of her fleeing from the paparazzi are shown. ‘I was against letting the entire world in as it wasn’t a selection, I was not ready then. I feel like I’m ready now.’

She says of her boyfriend, bandmate and documentary co-star, ‘Gabe understands the pain that I’ve been through in my entire life. He’s helped me recognize that this is what I was born to accomplish.’

She also notes the insecurity she feels about starting a music career: ‘The whole pressure to follow in my dad’s footsteps, when compared with him and scrutinized.’

To which Glenn says, ‘It’s still something that we need to work on.’

‘I wish to influence self-acceptance and courage,’ Paris says. ‘I will love with my music connects with someone and helps in some way.’

The trailer includes a preview of what type of music Paris is talking about, since it includes footage of the pair singing and strumming their guitars in front of small, appreciative audiences.

‘A Jackson doing folk indie? Not what they expect,’ Paris admits.

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn premieres on June 30, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays on Facebook Watch.