Home Armenia “Never again will the victim’s psychology be transformed into a winner’s psychology”... Armenia “Never again will the victim’s psychology be transformed into a winner’s psychology” համակարգ Bishop Bagrat |: Morning By Thomas Delong - April 28, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “Never again will the victim’s psychology be transformed into a winner’s psychology” համակարգ Bishop Bagrat |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia A memorial service at Geghanist Secondary School in memory of a former student who died in the war Morning Armenia “In 2018, they said, raise your hands, it was a sign of surrender.” Vahagn Chakhalyan |: Morning Armenia War is the enemy of democracy. Arusyak Julhakyan |: Morning Recent Posts Dr. Gupta explains new swine flu with ‘pandemic potential’ discovered in China Hear SE Cupp’s harsh words for Republicans Ariana Grande Joins THIS Reality Competition Show! LIVE: NY Governor Cuomo makes an announcement at the NY State Fairgrounds What to do to avoid getting fungal disease while visiting the pool և gym?... Most Popular “They were asking, where are our children, when will they come home? The prime... The parents of the killed and missing servicemen met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The group of seven people agreed to meet with the Prime... The government, well aware of the power of the youth, having used it in... Political technologist Armen Badalyan considers the involvement of young people in the protests of the last days extremely important և the actions with the... Ameriabank introduces new design payment cards (Video) Ameriabank presents a new design of payment cards created by the "handwriting" of the bank's customers. The brightest element of the new concept of card... Armenian startup produces hand prostheses from scratch (Video) They design, model, print and assemble with 3D printers. Young members of ArmBionics startup create hand prostheses from scratch. The startup director and co-founder... The Constitutional Court recognized Alen Simonyan’s election constitutional Today, the Constitutional Court recognized the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan as constitutional, the legitimacy of which was disputed...