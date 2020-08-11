Nevada police officer fires gun and wounds man after accidentally being hit by deputy’s Taser

The Reno police published edited video on Sunday from an occurrence in which Washoe County constable’s deputies meant to suppress a suspect with a Taser dart due to the fact that the man was apparently not adhering to deputy’s orders, Reno Police Deputy Chief Tom Robinson stated.

Reno police officers tried to assist the deputies get the suspect into custody, Robinson stated.

“At one point, while a deputy was giving verbal commands to the suspect, the suspect stepped toward the deputies,” Robinson stated.

The deputy fired his Taser and missed out on the suspect. Instead, the Taser struck the knee of a Reno police officer, who fired his gun when, striking the suspect in the shoulder.

Reno police did not clarify how they identified the officer released his weapon accidentally. The department did not launch the name of the officer or the suspect. The shooting will be examined by an outdoors police, police stated. “In the coming months, the Reno Police Department’s Office of Internal Affairs will review all relevant information from this case and will make a determination as to whether the officer’s tactics, drawing and use of a deadly weapon, and use of force is within the policies and standardized procedures of the Reno Police Department,” stated Travis Warren, Reno police department public infoofficer . In the video, police state the occurrence will be examined to figure out whether the officers followed procedure. Authorities stated that video of vital parts …

